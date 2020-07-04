Dame Olivia De Havilland Isn’t Giving Up Bike Riding Despite Being 104

Dame Olivia de Havilland might be 104 but she has more energy than some people a quarter of her age.

The “Gone Like The Wind” actress was spotted in a picture shared by Mia Farrow riding the bike as Farrow celebrated her birthday.

“Happy Birthday Olivia de Havilland who turns 104 today- and apparently is still riding her bike.,” Farrow captioned the July 1 post.

Happy Birthday Olivia de Havilland who turns 104 today- and apparently is still riding her bike. pic.twitter.com/k6MYSL9XHs — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 1, 2020

“How wonderful is this,” Broadcast Jody Vance replied.

Farrow responded, “Truly wonderful!! We needed some inspiration.”

During her iconic career, de Havilland starred in 49 feature films and brought home two Oscars for “To Each His Own” and “The Heiress”.