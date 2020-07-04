Mark Ruffalo Celebrates July 4th With Picture Of Captain America’s Rear End

Mark Ruffalo has picked an unusual way to celebrate Independence Day.

The “Hulk” actor decided to mark July 4th by sharing the most American thing he could think of– a picture of Captain America, played by Chris Evans’, bum.

The “Avengers” star captioned the picture with only “Happy #4thofJuly” and the peach emoji.

Recently, Ruffalo told Jimmy Fallon he had been pitching Marvel on a standalone Hulk movie that would showcase what Hulk/Banner was up to in between “Avengers” movies, and delve deeper into how Banner and Hulk merged into what Ruffalo calls “the Bulk.”

“We’ve never really followed him into his life. He’s always kind of off on the side. He’s like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers,” said Ruffalo, comparing his character to the characters in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”. “It’d be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies.”