‘The Office’ Star Leslie David Baker Launches Kickstarter To Produce Stanley Spinoff

“The Office” may have ended its run in 2013, yet the NBC comedy continues to remain popular with legions of new fans who’ve discovered the show via streaming.

To capitalize on the show’s enduring popularity, one of the show’s stars has launched a fundraising campaign to produce a new spinoff.

Leslie David Baker, who played Dunder Mifflin sales rep Stanley Hudson in all nine of the series’ seasons, took to Instagram earlier this week to announce he’s launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise money to produce a new spinoff featuring his cranky character.

RELATED: A Superfan Of ‘The Office’ Has Written Scripts For An Entire 10th Season

According to the synopsis for the potential new series, “Uncle Stan” finds Stanley in Florida, happily retired from Dunder Miffin and spending his days “carving wood, enjoying the white sand beaches, and dancing to old disco.”

Everything changes when he receives a call from his nephew Lucky in L.A., “asking for help with his two kids and running his motorcycle/flower shop. With his business failing, his kids growing up without enough attention, and on the brink of losing his patience with the cast of characters he has working in the shop, Lucky is going to need all the help he can get from no-nonsense Uncle Stan.”

Since going live, the Kickstarter has raised more than $30,000 of its $406,515 goal, with 27 more days to go.

Baker shared a few more Instagram posts to publicize the new Kickstarter, including a synopsis of “Uncle Stan” and sneak peek at what fans can expect to see.