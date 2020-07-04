Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo With Husband Daniel Moder On Their Anniversary

Julia Roberts and her husband Daniel Moder are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary.

The “Pretty Women” star celebrated on Saturday by sharing a rare photo of herself and Moder. The two are nearly never spotted together but did make an appearance earlier this year at Sean Penn’s Community Organized Relief Effort gala.

“✨18 years✨ #heckyes,” Roberts captioned a picture of her giving Moder a kiss on the cheek.

Roberts and Moder were married on July 4, 2002, at their ranch in New Mexico. The couple share three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 15, and Henry, 13.

They aren’t the only celebs celebrating an anniversary today. Victoria and David Beckham are marking their 21st anniversary.