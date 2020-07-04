Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut Breaks His Own Record At First Audience-Free Edition Of Annual Hot Dog-Eating Competition

Joey Chestnut once again demonstrated the stomach-stretching skills that have made him one of the world’s most famous competitive eaters.

TMZ reports that Chestnut returned to the boardwalk at New York City’s Coney Island to compete in the annual July Fourth Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, which, for the first time ever did not feature an audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the competition, Chestnut managed to wolf down 75 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Not only did he win yet another title — his 13th to date — he also surpassed the record he set last year by swallowing 74 dogs.

RELATED: Joey Chestnut Fires Back At Sportswriter For Criticizing ‘Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest’

“It was hard, but I knew I was fast at the beginning,” Chestnut said, via CNN. “The dogs were cooked really well today. At minute six is where I missed the crowd. I hit a wall. It took a little more work to get through it.”

Meanwhile, Miki Sudo ate 48.5 hot dogs to win the women’s division, setting a new world by winning her seventh title, more than any woman in the contest’s history.

After her victory, Sudo addressed the lack of a physical audience at this year’s event.

“To everybody watching at home, I wish you could be here, but thank you so much for supporting us out of your living room,” she said.

RELATED: Joey Chestnut Wins His 12th ‘Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest’

As TMZ notes, this year’s hot dog-eating championship “was unique in that there were no ticketholders or spectators,” while the competitors were separated by sheets of plexiglass.