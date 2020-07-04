‘7th Heaven’ Star Beverley Mitchell Tricked Into Giving Australian Serial Killer A Shoutout

Australian comedian and podcaster Tom Armstrong managed to trick “7th Heaven” star Beverley Mitchell into giving one of Australia’s most notorious serial killers a shoutout.

“Hey Ivan! Not many people pick up hitchhikers anymore, but you really helped out the backpacker gang and you belong in 7th Heaven. So thank you, we need more people in the world like you Ivan…Milat, I hope I’m saying that right,” Mitchell said in the video.

“Sending you lots of love and thank you again for being such a big fan and for just being awesome and being you.”

This is the funniest and arguably most disturbing TikTok I’ve seen. I feel for the poor woman. 🤣🤣 #TikTok #IvanMilat #Seventhheaven pic.twitter.com/o6mhE9INhC — Sean McNerney (@SeanMcMM) July 3, 2020

Ivan Milat was jailed for a series of murders after picking up backpackers in New South Wales between 1989 and 1993. He died last year while serving a life sentence.

Considering Mitchell is on Cameo, the celeb video messaging service, it is likely Armstrong tricked her into giving the shoutout through there.

ET Canada has reached out to Mitchell for comment.