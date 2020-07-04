Gucci Mane Believes ‘We Need More Female Rappers’ As He Rebrands His Label

As Gucci Mane rebrands his record label, The New 1017, he’s on the lookout for some fresh female voices to add to his roster.

In a recent interview with XXL magazine, the “I Get the Bag” rapper admitted that he’s going to try to do better when it comes to breaking new female rap talent.

“We need more female rappers in the game,” he said. “I had female artist one time, right. My whole thing is I’m not gonna just replace no artist. I’m gonna give female artists a chance, you get what I’m saying? I’m embracing the female artist, like, she hard? I’m f**kin’ with it. It ain’t gonna be like, I’m starting my label and this gonna be my token female artist. No.”

He explained that he and the other male artists he signs will join forces as So Icy Boyz, and he’s planning on adding a female equivalent. “‘Cause whoever I sign naturally we gonna call ourselves the So Icy Boyz. That’s natural,” he continued.

“So my whole thing was I’ma sign two dope females and just off the drip I’m naturally gonna call them the So Icy Girlz, but they’re solo artists, they’re not a group,” he added. “It’s like me, Foogiano, Pooh and Scarr. We all solo artists but we’re the So Icy Boyz. So, I wanted to start that type of movement with females, you know what I’m saying? Empower them and boss them up.”

As the 40-year-old rapper told XXL, he’s ready to share what he’s learned with a new generation of rappers.

“I’m in a better place than I ever been in my life, even though the world deteriorating around me,” he said. “I wanna share [with new artists]. I feel like I got a lot of knowledge. That what you can be charitable with. I always been charitable with my time and knowledge. I always embraced the hardcore rapper that don’t nobody want to f**k with, that everyone blackballed or whatever. Those be the people I open my doors to.”

