Turkish ‘Couch Potato’ Paraglider Takes His Couch And TV Up In The Air

Anyone who’s ever wanted to combine the high-octane adventure of paragliding with the comfort of chilling on the couch watching TV should be impressed by the high-flying antics of Hasan Kaval, who’s managed to combine both activities.

The Turkish paragliding instructor shared a video on YouTube featuring his tricked-out couch-and-TV setup, which he attached to a paraglider and flew off into the sky.

Kaval was not strapped in, but appeared relaxed as he munched on a bag of snacks while channel-surfing up in the air, even removing his shoes and putting on a pair of slippers.

RELATED: Blackpink Breaks YouTube Record With New Music Video For ‘How You Like That’

“I wasn’t scared, my friends trusted me. It was fine,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I felt so good and relaxed,” he said of his journey.

The crazy video, which was posted on YouTube Thursday, has amassed more than 317,000 views.