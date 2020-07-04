Catherine Zeta-Jones To Launch Her Own Goop-Inspired Lifestyle Brand

Gwyneth Paltrow had better watch her back, because Catherine Zeta-Jones is looking to give her a run for her money by launching her own Goop-like lifestyle brand.

The Daily Mail reports that the “Chicago” Oscar winner is preparing to launch her own brand. Among the products to be offered from her Casa Zeta-Jones venture are vegan shoes, coffee, Welsh love spoons, makeup and more.

According to the Mail, friends of the actress say that she’s hoping the project will “boost her profile and give her something to ‘focus on’ as her children get older.”

“Everything I have designed has truly been a passion project,” said Zeta-Jones of her new collection, which will be augmenting the items — including bedding and slippers — that are already part of her existing Casa Zeta-Jones collection.

“I wanted to take this passion a step further and create a brand that’s beautiful and luxurious, while still being attainable,” she added.

People first reported on Zeta-Jones’ interest in launching a lifestyle brand back in 2017, with a source telling the magazine that she had spent years working on her lifestyle brand “and has had a lot of interest from various partners but has only just found the right fit.”

The Casa Zeta-Jones Twitter account recently teased that something big was on the horizon.