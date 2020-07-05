During the Independence Day weekend in the U.S., President Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish a “National Garden of American Heroes,” described as “a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans who ever lived.”

Among those to be honoured in the new monument are frontiersman Davy Crockett, evangelist Billy Graham, abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, and first U.S. President George Washington. Also named are such entertainers as Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.

However, Sinatra’s daughter doesn’t believe that her late father would consider being honoured by Trump to be much of an honour.

RELATED: Neil Young Is ‘Not Ok’ With Donald Trump Using Three Of His Songs At Mount Rushmore Event

Actress Mia Farrow, who was briefly married to Sinatra during the late 1960s, tweeted that he “would have loathed Donald Trump.”

Nancy Sinatra replied to Farrow’s tweet to confirm that her father “actually did loathe him.”

He actually did loathe him. — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) July 4, 2020

One reason for Old Blue Eyes’ alleged dislike of Trump could stem from a 1990 incident, detailed in a book written by Sinatra’s manager Elliot Weisman, and recounted in The Independent.

At the time, Sinatra had been booked to open Trump’s new casino in Atlantic City for a 12-night run. Trump, however, sought at the last minute to renegotiate Sinatra’s fee, which Trump deemed “a little rich.”

Trump also cancelled some other performers on the bill, including Sinatra’s longtime friend Sammy Davis Jr., who had recently been diagnosed with cancer at the time.

RELATED: Rolling Stones Threaten Trump With Lawsuit If He Continues To Use Their Music At Rallies Sinatra responded by telling his manager to either relay a message to Trump or give him his number so he could give i the message personally. Weisman returned to Trump’s office and told him, “Sinatra says go f**k yourself!” Sinatra never played the Trump Taj Mahal, instead performing at the Sands in Vegas.

Meanwhile, Nancy Sinatra also shared a quote from her father that underlined his lifelong support of the Civil Rights Movement, words that are as timely now as when he wrote them nearly 30 years ago.

"Don't just lip-sync the words to the song. Think them, live them. 'My country 'tis of thee, sweet land of liberty.' And when the music fades, think of the guts of Rosa Parks, who by a single act in a single moment changed America as much as anyone who ever lived. ~ Frank Sinatra — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) July 4, 2020

"Consider what we are doing to each other as we rob friends and strangers of dignity as well as equality…For if we don't come to grips with this killer disease of hatred, of bigotry and racism and anti-Semitism, pretty soon we will destroy from within this blessed country." ~FS — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) July 4, 2020