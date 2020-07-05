RELATED: Rolling Stones Threaten Trump With Lawsuit If He Continues To Use Their Music At Rallies

Sinatra responded by telling his manager to either relay a message to Trump or give him his number so he could give i the message personally. Weisman returned to Trump’s office and told him, “Sinatra says go f**k yourself!”

Sinatra never played the Trump Taj Mahal, instead performing at the Sands in Vegas.