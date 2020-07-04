Elon Musk Explains Photo With Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell: ‘She Photobombed Me’

Following the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, a photo of the disgraced British socialite posing with Elon Musk at Vanity Fair‘s 2014 Oscar party has been making the rounds on the internet.

Epstein, who reportedly committed suicide last year in his jail cell while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors, maintained relationships with some of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful people, including former U.S. President Bill Clinton, current President Donald Trump, and Prince Andrew.

Musk addressed the photo of himself and Maxwell on Twitter, claiming that Maxwell “photobombed me at a Vanity Fair Oscar party… don’t know Ghislaine at all.”

She photobombed me at a Vanity Fair Oscar party. Was there with @TalulahRiley. Don’t know Ghislaine at all. Why do you think it should be a bigger story? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2020

In a followup tweet, he asserted he was attending the party with his then-wife Talulah Riley, adding that the

“real question is why did VF invite her?”

I was at that Vanity Fair party with @TalulahRiley. Don’t know Ghislaine. Real question is why did VF invite her? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2020

Riley also clarified her remembrances of the photo in a lengthy statement she posted to Twitter, responding to “the truly horrific nature of what is being implied…”

According to Riley, the photo was “taken at a party where I was also present. It is possible I was briefly introduced to [Maxwell], but not in any way that I can remember.”

She added that she and Musk “went to Epstein’s house in NYC once as part of an itinerary of appointments, with “a man taking us round the city and introducing us to various people.”

She also shot down a rumour that “Maxwell procured me as some kind of child-bride for Elon. Again, I don’t know Maxwell. Elon and I met when I was twenty-two and he was on a business trip to London. It was a chance meeting, engineered by no one.”