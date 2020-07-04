Brad Pitt’s Pre-Coronavirus Comment About Face Masks During 2019 Press Conference Is Even More Relevant Today

According to a study published in Science Daily, the simple act of wearing a face mask while in a public space is “the most effective means to prevent inter-human transmission” of the COVID-19 virus.

While numerous celebrities have been using their social media platforms to encourage their followers to mask up, there are still those who feel that being asked to wear a mask in public in the midst of a worldwide pandemic is somehow an infringement on their human rights, and not a kind and courteous act intended to help others.

In Japan and other Asian nations, in fact, face masks have long been commonplace during cold and flu season, far before the emergence of the novel coronavirus.

One celebrity who was way ahead of the curve when it came to masks is Brad Pitt, thanks to some recently resurfaced video from a 2019 Tokyo press conference promoting his sci-fi hit “Ad Astra”.

Onstage during the Q&A, Pitt peers into the audience and notices someone wearing a mask. “I see someone in a face mask back there,” says Pitt in some off-the-cuff comments in the video above (beginning just after the 7:50 mark).

“When I first came here and I saw all the people in the faces masks at the airport, I thought, ‘That’s a bit paranoid,'” he says with a smile.

“And then I came to understand it’s when you have a cold and protecting others and I think that’s so considerate,” he added. “And I don’t know why the rest of the world… I don’t know why we don’t do that.”