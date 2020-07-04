Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Bid, Elon Musk Pledges His ‘Full Support’

Kanye West is throwing his MAGA hat into the political arena.

In a tweet he issued on Saturday, the 43-year-old rapper announced he’s seeking the presidency of the United States, and will apparently be running in the upcoming 2020 election.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” he wrote, adding the hashtag #2020VISION.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

While there has been no official followup indicating the seriousness of this announcement, West has at least one powerful backer in his corner already: Elon Musk, with the Tesla founder offering his “full support!”

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Meanwhile, potential First Lady Kim Kardashian likewise supported her husband’s announcement, simply retweeting his tweet while adding an American flag emoji.

Chicago rapper Noname also weighed in, and had this to say about West’s announcement:

KANYE WEST IS TERRY CREWS — Noname (@noname) July 5, 2020

West’s forays into politics have been met with controversy, particularly his inexplicable support of President Donald Trump — including the time he wore a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap during a “Saturday Night Live” musical performance.

However, West has been musing about running for president for years, expressing his presidential ambitions onstage at the 2015 MTV VMAs as he concluded his acceptance speech after being presented with the Video Vanguard Award.

“And yes, as you probably could have guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president,” he declared.

Later that year, he told Vanity Fair he was “definitely” mulling a presidential run in 2020.

He elaborated in a 2016 interview with BBC Radio, explaining, “When I talk about the idea of being president, I’m not saying I have any political views. I don’t have views on politics, I just have a view on humanity, on people, on the truth…. If there is anything that I can do with my time and my day, to somehow make a difference while I’m alive, I’m going to try to do it.”

In 2018, he once again addressed his presidential ambitions. “If I decide to do it, it will be done. I’m not going to try,” he said in a radio interview with DJ Pharris. “Yes, 100 per cent it could happen… 2024.”

Most recently, in November 2019 West brought the subject up during the Fast Company Innovation Festival in Manhattan, eliciting laughter from the audience. “What y’all laughing at?” he scolded the crowd.

How “official” West’s announcement is has yet to be determined. As journalist Hunter Schwarz tweeted, the sole “candidate for president named Kanye West in the FEC database at the moment is a Green Party candidate named ‘Kanye Deez Nuts West,’ who’s raised $0.”

The only candidate for president named Kanye West in the FEC database for 2020 at the moment is a Green Party candidate named “Kanye Deez Nutz West” who’s raised $0 pic.twitter.com/jD1o6ydM5m — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) July 5, 2020

The presidential election will be held Nov. 3, 2020; in the meantime, check out some of the Twitter reaction to West’s big announcement:

Kanye West overtaking Donald Trump as president has to be somewhere in the book of Revelation. https://t.co/R6yg92R3Br — Garrett Kell ن (@pastorjgkell) July 5, 2020

2020 is going CRAZY — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) July 5, 2020

2020 has jumped the shark. This season has gone too far. Cancel the series. https://t.co/kVWEKgE0NK — Luvvie is writing book 2 (@Luvvie) July 5, 2020