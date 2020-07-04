Chris Hemsworth Talks ‘Insanely Physical’ Preparation To Play Hulk Hogan In Upcoming Biopic

Earlier this year it was announced that Chris Hemsworth will be playing Hulk Hogan in a Netflix biopic about the iconic pro wrestler.

In a new interview with Total Film (via the Daily Mail), the Australian actor opened up about the preparation he’s doing for the role, which he admits will require him to pack on even more muscle than he did to portray Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“This movie is going to be a really fun project. As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical,” he explained.

“I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor,” he added.

In addition, he’s also going to have to master the Hulkster’s distinctive voice and speaking style.

“There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude,” Hemsworth continued.

Admitting he’s becoming excited about “deep diving into the rabbit hole” of the world of professional wrestling, he revealed that the movie won’t be seeing the light of day any time soon.

According to Hemsworth, there’s still “quite a way” until production starts, explaining that he hasn’t even seen a script yet.