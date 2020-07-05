Hilary Duff Slams Mask-Free 4th Of July Parties: ‘It’s Embarrassing’

While our neighbours to the south celebrate Independence Day during the July 4th long weekend, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate in the country, particularly in states such as Arizona, Texas, Florida and California.

While taking measures such as social distancing and wearing face masks in public can greatly slow person-to-person transmission of the virus, not everyone is heeding that advice during the holiday weekend.

Hilary Duff took to social media to call out a group of “COVIDiot” partygoers she encountered while taking a drive with husband Matthew Koma and daughter Banks.

“We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. A**holes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club 🙄,” she wrote.

“After @matthewkoma and I told Banks she’s too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming…” the “Younger” star continued.

“California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer🤷🏼‍♀️ It really seems like Americans just don’t care about each other…somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties…that’s a head scratcher for me,” she wrote, commenting on how the act of wearing a mask has come to be seen as a political statement by some.

“Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free. It’s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won’t wear masks!” she added.

Duff concluded by taking a thinly veiled shot at Kanye West and his recent claim that he’s running for president in the November election. “Oh and I’m running for President,” she wrote.