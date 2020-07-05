White Guy Sings Bruno Mars At Trump’s ‘Salute To America’, Twitter Reminds That Obama’s 2015 July 4th Event Featured The Actual Bruno Mars

Performer Bruno Mars (L) watches as First Lady Michelle Obama (C) and US President Barack Obama (R) make their way off stage after Obama spoke at an Independence Day celebration for military members and their families on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, 2015 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

What a difference five years and one presidential election can make.

That became painfully apparent on Saturday as the White House hosted an event dubbed “Salute to America” in celebration of Independence Day.

A brief video clip posted on Twitter perfectly encompasses President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July party, featuring a group of military personnel singing onstage to a sparse audience.

In the clip, a white singer is seen performing a milquetoast cover of Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” to a crowd consisting primarily of empty chairs.

The White House 4th of July entertainment is a white guy singing Bruno Mars pic.twitter.com/fuHkAtgaZx — Scott Gairdner (@scottgairdner) July 5, 2020

Meanwhile, other Twitter users were quick to point out that the previous POTUS, Barack Obama, held a similar Fourth of July bash back in 2015 — which featured the actual Bruno Mars.

The disparity between the events is tough to ignore, and Twitter weighed in to hilariously compare and contrast the two very different White House celebrations.

lmaoooooooo at Obama having the actual Bruno Mars at his 4th of July party in 2015 https://t.co/OAdkKeAOnD pic.twitter.com/kfrRPZal4w — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) July 5, 2020

White Dollar Store Bruno Mars: “A LITTLE BIT LOUDER NOW!!!!” Chairs:🤷🏼 pic.twitter.com/CtfP0uCsrg — (((antiantisemite))) (@Tristanshouts) July 5, 2020

The fact that Bruno Mars himself played the 2015 White House July 4th party, and this is Trump's, will be a great scene in the movie. https://t.co/iw3dg0FzZ4 — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) July 5, 2020

Five years ago Bruno Mars performed at the White House July 4th celebration. This is America today: https://t.co/8iWN1WajaH — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) July 5, 2020

A tale of two presidents. LEFT: Trump’s Fourth of July 2020, Bruno Mars cover band RIGHT: Obama’s Fourth 2016, Bruno Mars pic.twitter.com/pGPfWfebuy — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) July 5, 2020

Perfect anology for the deterioration at the White House: 5 years ago the real Bruno Mars performed at the White House. https://t.co/1qPtMCtoiu — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) July 5, 2020