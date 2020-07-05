White Guy Sings Bruno Mars At Trump’s ‘Salute To America’, Twitter Reminds That Obama’s 2015 July 4th Event Featured The Actual Bruno Mars

Performer Bruno Mars (L) watches as First Lady Michelle Obama (C) and US President Barack Obama (R) make their way off stage after Obama spoke at an Independence Day celebration for military members and their families on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, 2015 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
What a difference five years and one presidential election can make.

That became painfully apparent on Saturday as the White House hosted an event dubbed “Salute to America” in celebration of Independence Day.

A brief video clip posted on Twitter perfectly encompasses President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July party, featuring a group of military personnel singing onstage to a sparse audience.

In the clip, a white singer is seen performing a milquetoast cover of Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” to a crowd consisting primarily of empty chairs.

Meanwhile, other Twitter users were quick to point out that the previous POTUS, Barack Obama, held a similar Fourth of July bash back in 2015 — which featured the actual Bruno Mars.

The disparity between the events is tough to ignore, and Twitter weighed in to hilariously compare and contrast the two very different White House celebrations.

