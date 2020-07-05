Gigi Hadid Shoots Down Claims She’s Been Disguising Her Pregnancy

Gigi Hadid is firing back at an article in British Vogue about how she “disguises” her pregnancy.

It all started with the 25-year-old expectant mother speaking with fans during an Instagram Live session, with one asking, “How do you not have a tummy?? I’m 4 months into my pregnancy and my tummy is huge you look great tho!”

The model responded, “This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it’s a different story! haha — wishing u the best!”

The fashion magazine took that quote and ran with it, writing that Hadid “is yet to post a picture showing her baby bump, but her genius disguise gives an insight into her lockdown pregnancy.”

.@GiGiHadid is yet to post a picture showing her baby bump, but her genius disguise gives an insight into her lockdown pregnancy. https://t.co/e2JAYAr2cm — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) July 5, 2020

Hadid took issue with the magazine’s contention that she’d been disguising her pregnancy, and responded to a tweet linking to the article.

“Disguise ….? I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks,” she wrote.

“For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones,” she added in a followup tweet.