Sharon Osbourne Blasts Kanye West’s Billionaire Brag About Kim Kardashian: ‘It Isn’t The Right Time To Show Off Your Wealth’

A few days ago, Kanye West congratulated wife Kim Kardashian on her $200-million Coty cosmetics deal.
“I am so proud of my beautiful wide Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” the rapper wrote on Twitter.
I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire
You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family
So blessed this is still life
So I made you this still life
We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah
— ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020
One person who was not impressed was Sharon Osbourne. During a recent edition of Global‘s “The Talk”, reported The Independent, Osbourne slammed West’s remarks as “tone deaf” and inappropriate during a time when millions have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Slams ‘Obnoxious’ Kim Kardashian For Video Tour Of Private 747: ‘Don’t Flaunt It’
“It isn’t the right time to show off your wealth but, hey, some people, that is what they do,” Osbourne said.
“I have never been keen on that anyway, whether there is a pandemic or not,” she continued. “I never believe in that.”
She added: “For me, I cringe when people do it.”
“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.