Sharon Osbourne Blasts Kanye West’s Billionaire Brag About Kim Kardashian: ‘It Isn’t The Right Time To Show Off Your Wealth’

A few days ago, Kanye West congratulated wife Kim Kardashian on her $200-million Coty cosmetics deal.

“I am so proud of my beautiful wide Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” the rapper wrote on Twitter.

I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family So blessed this is still life

So I made you this still life We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

One person who was not impressed was Sharon Osbourne. During a recent edition of Global‘s “The Talk”, reported The Independent, Osbourne slammed West’s remarks as “tone deaf” and inappropriate during a time when millions have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Slams ‘Obnoxious’ Kim Kardashian For Video Tour Of Private 747: ‘Don’t Flaunt It’

“It isn’t the right time to show off your wealth but, hey, some ­people, that is what they do,” Osbourne said.

“I have never been keen on that anyway, whether there is a pandemic or not,” she continued. “I never believe in that.”

She added: “For me, I cringe when people do it.”

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.