Helen Mirren Shares PPE Selfie With Goggles And Face Mask: ‘It’s A Look!’

As most of the world begins slowly reopening after months of lockdown to quell the spread of the COVID-19 virus, air travel is ramping back up.

However, safety precautions such as face masks are now mandatory on flights, which Helen Mirren demonstrated with a recent selfie she took on a flight.

In the pic, Dame Helen is wearing a Dodgers baseball cap along with a surgical mask and a pair of plastic goggles.

“It’s a look!” she writes in the caption.

Back in May, the Oscar-winning actress shared a message on video in honour of International Women’s Day.

“Today is International Nurses’ Day. I work for L’Oreal which has the famous slogan, ‘Because you’re worth it.’ Well today of all days we can say with our hands on our hearts, to the nurses, you are worth it,” she said. “Thank you for everything you have done, for your courage and for everything you will be doing.”

She added: “In the future, when you come to negotiate your pay rises, you can say, all together, very loudly, ‘because we are worth it.'”