Cynthia Erivo Performs Exquisite ‘Summertime’ In Virtual Festival Performance

Cynthia Erivo is among the headliners at the 2020 edition of Philadelphia’s Wawa Welcome America music festival, which, for the first year ever, went completely virtual.

The Oscar-nominated “Harriet” star performed at Philadelphia’s Metropolitan Opera House, playing to an empty theatre while backed with an orchestra divided by plexiglas partitions.

Among the songs she sang was the classic “Summertime”, from iconic Broadway musical “Porgy and Bess”.

Other songs included Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come” and “Stand Up”, her Oscar-nominated song from the “Harriet” soundtrack.

Erivo took to Instagram to share a clip of her “Summertime” performance.