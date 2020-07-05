Taraji Henson Explains Why She Rejects The ‘Strong Black Woman’ Label: ‘It Dehumanizes Us’

The phrase “strong Black woman” is typically seen as empowering and complimentary, yet Taraji P. Henson thinks the term is far more problematic than most people realize.

During a discussion with Essence’s Wellness House, the “Empire” star explained why she takes issue with the “strong Black woman” label.

“It dehumanizes our pain. It belittles our tears. It belittles our pain. We’re supposed to be able to watch our brothers and sons and fathers get murdered in the street but we can take it because we’re strong,” she said.

“We can deal with it, we can handle it,” she continued. “And that’s just not true.”

The phrase, she added, almost denotes a Black woman as some kind of otherworldly being. “We’re not fairies. We don’t magically rebound from pain,” she said. “We hurt and suffer just like others.”

People need to be “very careful with that term,” she added. “Strength is in being vulnerable, and that’s what I want my people to understand. The strength is in being vulnerable and being honest with yourself and saying, you know what, I’m scared right now. Or, I honestly don’t know what to do right now,” she continued.

“Maybe if we fix how we define strength and weakness in people, it can stop being a potentially damaging, diminishing or even life-threatening descriptor for Black women,” said Henson.