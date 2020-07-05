Prince William And Kate Middleton Celebrate The NHS’s Birthday With Special Tea Party

Prince William and Kate Middleton spent their Sunday afternoon at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to celebrate the NHS’s 72nd birthday.

It was quite a celebration with rainbow balloons and a tea party which Kate looked lovely for in a silk Beulah London dress.

After scrubbing with hand sanitizer, the royal couple spoke with all facets of hospital staff, including some who came out of retirement to help out during the pandemic.

Joe Giddens/Pool Photo via AP

Joe Giddens/Pool Photo via AP

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chatted with healthcare worker Suzie Vaughan and her daughters Hettie, 7, and Bella, 9. Vaughan spent two months away from her family while working and went viral when they shared a video of them being reunited.

“They both always wanted to meet a real-life princess,” Vaughan told them.

Taking part in the daily Clap for our Carers, the duo told everyone, “Everyone appreciates what you do. The NHS is a fantastic organisation.”

Joe Giddens/Pool Photo via AP

Near the end of their visit, William and Kate were gifted with three knitted keyrings of doctors and nurses wearing facemasks to give to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.