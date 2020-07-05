Keanu Reeves And Alexandra Grant Join His ‘Matix’ Co-Stars For Dinner In Berlin

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant spent Saturday night in Berlin at a dinner with Reeves’ “Matrix 4” co-stars.

Reeves and Grant were spotted entering a private apartment with Grant in a trendy jumpsuit and her hair pulled back.

Other co-stars to join in the dinner included Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris. They all left in the early morning hours.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss Praise ‘Matrix 4’ Script: ‘That’s The Only Reason To Do It’

Filming on the fourth installment of the “Matrix” franchise managed to wrap up in San Franciso before lockdown started. Production was then delayed but recently resumed in Germany. The film is set to be released in 2021.

Splash

Splash

Reeves and Grant only went public with their relationship in late 2019 when they attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet together, although the couple had been seeing each for many years before.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves’ Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Says Everyone Called Her When They Went Public With Relationship

“I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’” Jennifer Tilly said at the time.

“It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend,’” Tilly said, adding Grant “had gone to a lot of events with him [in the past]. It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years.”