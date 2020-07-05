J.K. Rowling Posts New Series Of Tweets About The Trans Community

Harry Potter author, J.K. Rowling, is once again addressing the trans community.

After facing backlash for a series of tweets in early June which were labelled as anti-trans, the author is once again expressing her views.

“I’ve ignored fake tweets attributed to me and RTed widely. I’ve ignored porn tweeted at children on a thread about their art. I’ve ignored death and rape threats. I’m not going to ignore this,” Rowling said in the first of an 11 tweet thread.

“When you lie about what I believe about mental health medication and when you misrepresent the views of a trans woman for whom I feel nothing but admiration and solidarity, you cross a line,” she said.

“I’ve written and spoken about my own mental health challenges, which include OCD, depression and anxiety. I did so recently in my essay ‘TERF Wars’. I’ve taken anti-depressants in the past and they helped me,” Rowling explained. “Many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interests.”

“Many, myself included, believe we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people, who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalisation that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function,” Rowling said.

“As I’ve said many times, transition may be the answer for some. For others, it won’t – witness the accounts of detransitioners. ‘The system sees surgery as the easy fix to girls who do not conform,'” she added.

“Sophie is a trans woman and a true feminist ally. She was making the point that anti-depressants were over-prescribed to teenagers in the past, with serious consequences.”

“The long-term health risks of cross-sex hormones have been now been tracked over a lengthy period. These side-effects are often minimised or denied by trans activists,” Rowling expressed, while pointing out a study that said “the off-label use of puberty blockers on under-18s as an ‘unregulated live experiment on children.'”

Rowling concluded, writing, “None of that may trouble you or disturb your belief in your own righteousness. But if so, I can’t pretend I care much about your bad opinion of me.

Reaction on Twitter was mixed, but most slammed Rowling for implying Trans healthcare is conversion therapy:

