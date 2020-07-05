Olivia Munn’s 40th Birthday Video Didn’t Go As Planned

Olivia Munn tried to celebrate her 40th birthday this weekend but things didn’t go as planned.

“The Predator” actress shared a clumsy video of herself standing in front of a waterfall, flashing the peace sign. As she smiles, she stumbled backwards hurting her ankle.

“2020 strikes again 🤕. Anyway, thanks for the birthday wishes!” Munn captioned the shot.

A number of celebs commented on the post including celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood, “Lol you always know how to make me laugh! Happy birthday!!”

Rachel Zoe said, “Happy Birthday @oliviamunn,” while Amanda Kloots added, “Hahahah Happy Birthday.”

Terry Crews chimed in with, “Happy Birthday Olivia 🔥🔥🔥✊🏾❤️.”