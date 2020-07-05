Olivia Munn’s 40th Birthday Video Didn’t Go As Planned

By Jamie Samhan.

Olivia Munn tried to celebrate her 40th birthday this weekend but things didn’t go as planned.

“The Predator” actress shared a clumsy video of herself standing in front of a waterfall, flashing the peace sign. As she smiles, she stumbled backwards hurting her ankle.

RELATED: Olivia Munn Passes The Mic To B.C. Doctor Bonnie Henry To Spread Advice On COVID-19

“2020 strikes again 🤕. Anyway, thanks for the birthday wishes!” Munn captioned the shot.

RELATED: Olivia Munn Claims Director Bryan Singer Disappeared For 10 Days During Production Of ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’

A number of celebs commented on the post including celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood, “Lol you always know how to make me laugh! Happy birthday!!”

Rachel Zoe said, “Happy Birthday @oliviamunn,” while Amanda Kloots added, “Hahahah Happy Birthday.”

Terry Crews chimed in with, “Happy Birthday Olivia 🔥🔥🔥✊🏾❤️.”

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP