BTS Nearly Ties Adele’s iTunes Record

By Jamie Samhan.

BTS and Adele are the only two artists to have 100 countries where their song reached No. 1 on the iTunes chart.

BTS’ “Black Swan” reached the 100 country mark along with Adele’s “Hello” on Sunday, and shortly later gained one more spot bringing their total to 101.

The British singer’s hit still holds the top spot with 102 countries, but “Black Swan” is quickly catching up.

The K-Pop group’s song “Sweet Nights” is also only a few countries away from Adele’s record.

If Donald Trump’s failed Tulsa rally is any indication of what K-Pop stans are capable, it won’t be long until BTS is the new world record holder.

