Tom Cruise, Other Cast And Crew To Skip England Quarantine To Resume ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Filming

By Jamie Samhan.

CBS Entertainment via AP
England is offering cast and crew from Hollywood productions the opportunity to skip quarantine in order to resume filming.

One of those is Tom Cruise and part of the team from “Mission: Impossible 7” who will pick up production on the franchise film at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, which is just outside of London.

The British government listed a number of countries that don’t have to quarantine when entering the country, however, the United States is not on the list. Canada isn’t either.

According to Variety, culture secretary Oliver Dowden said, “The world’s biggest blockbusters and high-end TV shows are made in Britain. Our creativity, expertise and highly successful tax reliefs for our screen industries means that we are an in demand location that in turn delivers a great return for our economy. We want the industry to bounce back and exempting small numbers of essential cast and crew from quarantine is part of our continued commitment to getting cameras rolling safely again.”

The rules only apply to film crews heading to England, the rest of the U.K. has different rules. Those exempted from the 14 day quarantine will all have to work and live together in their own “bubble”.

Filming for “Mission: Impossible 7” has been on hiatus since the end of February.

