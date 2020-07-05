Tiffany Haddish Jokes She Is Running For President With Dave Chappelle As Her VP

Madame President Tiffany Haddish…has a nice ring to it.

Sadly, the comedian was only joking when she announced that she is also running for the 2020 election with Dave Chappelle as VP.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I too am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION,” Haddish wrote on Twitter.

Haddish’s statement was the exact same one Kanye West used when he announced his very real run for United States president on July 4.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

And while everyone was still in shock over West’s announcement, Paris Hilton and Bod Saget also teased their runs.

PARIS FOR PRESIDENT ✨🇺🇸👸🏼✨ — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 5, 2020