Bryce Dallas Howard Used To Use Robert Pattinson Post-It Notes

Bryce Dallas Howard starred alongside Robert Pattinson in “Twilight”, but she was also one of his biggest fans.

While speaking to People, Howard admitted she used Pattinson Post-It notes before she even worked with the star.

Howard’s friend knew what a big fan she was of Pattinson so she “made a bunch of Post-it Notes for me with a picture of Rob’s face.”

“Under it, it said, ‘Live dangerously.’ I wrote all my notes on that for years,” she said.

While most people would be thrilled with the themed notes, Howard’s husband was not.

"When I first saw the first 'Twilight' movie, I watched it with my husband," she said, "and whenever Robert Pattinson came on screen, I would squeeze his hand so hard."