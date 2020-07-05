Andy Cohen Shares Update On His Son Benjamin’s Love Of Sand

Andy Cohen shared another update on his son, Benjamin’s, adventures.

The Bravo host posted a video on Instagram stories, saying, “More sand for breakfast today” adding that “there was none in the poop, corn on the other hand.”

According to Cohen, his son is becoming a sand connoisseur.

“The sand continues, like sands through the hourglass, so are the sands of Ben’s life,” Cohen joked. “And it’s okay. I’m not gonna stress about it.”

At least Ben tries to clean up the sand afterwards.

“He’s sweeping now. He loves to sweep. He loves to eat sand, sweep and trucks,” Cohen. “I’m a sucker for a theme outfit! (He just wants to eat sand…) enjoy the day everybody…” he captioned the cute pic.

