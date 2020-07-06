Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Jeanine Pirro After Noticing A Photo Of Her Boobs On Pirro’s Phone

The queen of social media comebacks Chrissy Teigen called out Jeanine Pirro on Twitter Sunday after she noticed a familiar photo on Pirro’s phone.

Pirro shared a snap of herself out in her mask, but Teigen was way more interested in the photo of her boobs she’d managed to zoom in on on the “Fox News” host’s phone.

Pirro has yet to respond.

Teigen’s latest post comes after she called out American Airlines for selling middle seats amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley asked, “How many Americans will die bc you fill middle seats?” Teigen wrote: