Chrissy Teigen Is Still Trolling Jeanine Pirro Over Photo Of Her Boobs On Fox News Host’s Phone

Chrissy Teigen is still trolling Jeanine Pirro, and made the former judge an offer after the hilariously inaccurate attack the Fox News host aimed at Joe Biden on her Saturday night broadcast.

“Unlike you Joe, Donald Trump made his own money and he hasn’t asked the government for it and he doesn’t cut deals while he’s in the government for his son and his family,” Pirro claimed, offering no proof while conveniently ignoring the fact that the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, raked in a reported $82 million in 2017 and another $135 million in 2018 while working as so-called presidential advisers.

Jeanine: Unlike you Joe, Donald Trump made his own money and he hasn’t asked the government for it and he hasn’t cut deals while he’s in the government for his son and his family pic.twitter.com/Ji4FSEBiCO — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 23, 2020

Teigen caught wind of Pirro’s rant, and sent her a Twitter response offering to send Pirro her “very own special sexy pics of me if u stop this.”

Jeanine I’ll send you your very own special sexy pics of me if u stop this https://t.co/obUCMOZP5N — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

Teigen was referencing one of Pirro’s tweets from back in July, when she noticed a familiar photo on Pirro’s phone.

Pirro shared a snap of herself dining out while wearing a mask, but Teigen was way more interested in the photo of her boobs she noticed on the “Fox News” host’s phone, sitting on a table in the foreground. Teigen zoomed in on the phone and highlighted the photo for her Twitter followers.

Pirro didn’t respond.

Teigen’s latest post comes after she called out American Airlines for selling middle seats amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley asked, “How many Americans will die bc you fill middle seats?” Teigen wrote: