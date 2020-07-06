U.K. Celebrates Elton John With New Commemorative Coins

Elton John has officially been minted a star.

On Monday, the U.K.’s Royal Mint, in partnership with Universal Music Group’s Bravado merch division, revealed a new set of John-inspired commemorative coins.

According to Billboard, John becomes the first solo artist to be celebrated with an official British coin.

“It really is a fabulous honour to be recognized in this way,” John said in a statement. “The last few years have contained some of the most memorable moments of my career, and this is another truly humbling milestone on my journey.”

The full range of coins designed by Bradley Morgan Johnson is minted in gold, silver, and other non-precious metals.

Fans can purchase the cheapest coin, which has a face value of £5 for about $22. Prices go all the way up to over $110,000 for the one-kilo gold-proof coin.

There will also be a unique one-off coin auctioned to raise money for the Elton John Charitable Trust.

The Elton John coins are the second in the Royal Mint’s Music Legends series, which launched earlier this year with a set of Queen commemorative coins.