Tom Hanks Says He Suffered ‘Crippling Body Aches’ And ‘Couldn’t Concentrate’ During Coronavirus Battle

Tom Hanks spoke about the symptoms he experienced during his battle with coronavirus in a new interview with the Guardian.

Hanks, who was diagnosed with the virus alongside wife Rita Wilson in March while filming in Australia, shared: “I just had crippling body aches, I was very fatigued all the time and I couldn’t concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes. That last bit is kinda like my natural state anyway,” he laughed.

“Our discomfort because of the virus was pretty much done in two weeks and we had very different reactions, and that was odd. My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, she had a much higher fever than I did.”

He added, when asked whether he was scared, “When we were in the hospital, I said: ‘I’m 63, I have type 2 diabetes, I had a stent in my heart – am I a red-flag case?’ But as long as our temperatures did not spike, and our lungs did not fill up with something that looked like pneumonia, they were not worried. I’m not one who wakes up in the morning wondering if I’m going to see the end of the day or not. I’m pretty calm about that.”

Hanks, who has been busy promoting his latest movie “Greyhound”, then said of what people can do to help, “There’s really only three things everyone needs to do: wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands. I know societally it’s been politicized, but I don’t get it, man. I don’t understand how anyone can put their foot down and say, ‘I don’t have to do my part.’”

The star said of the U.S. having to seek advice from Donald Trump, “Well, I must say, I grew up looking to our leaders for calm and informed guidance and I don’t think we’ve got that.”

“Greyhound” is set to be released on Apple TV+ on July 10. Hanks produced, wrote, and stars in the film, adapting the screenplay from C. S. Forester’s novel The Good Shepherd.

He admitted he suffered “absolute heartbreak” to learn the flick wouldn’t make it to the big screen.

“I don’t mean to make angry my Apple overlords but there is a difference in picture and sound quality,” he said.