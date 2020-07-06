Lizzo Twerks In Response To Landlord Who Kicked Her Out Of Rental And Threatened To Call Police

Lizzo knows exactly how to respond to haters.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the “Truth Hurts” singer shared the story of how she was kicked out of her seven-day rental early.

She claimed that the landlord mocked her dancing, recorded footage of her and her friends, and threatened to call the police.

In a video included in the post, Lizzo responded to the landlord by twerking at him and giving him the middle finger.

“I know you’re watching my page so I just want you to know you can’t stop this black girls’ shine,” she wrote. “Thanks for kicking us out cus this house is better anyways.”

In the comments, model Stefania Ferrario wrote, “I’d have thought you staying in a particular rental would make it a much much more enticing property and increase its rental potential, you were doing him a favour! He needs to get with the times.”

Lauren Jauregui added, “LMFAO WHAT A SIMP imagine thinking U aren’t gonna bring him more business😂😂😂 we need the account👏🏼”