Meghan McCain Takes Swipe At Kanye West After He Announces He’s Running For President

By Becca Longmire.

The View/YouTube
Meghan McCain wasn’t impressed with Kanye West’s announcement he will run in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

McCain brought up West’s controversial “slavery was a choice” comments, insisting no woman wanting to make the move into politics would get away with saying such a thing.

She posted on Twitter:

Her comments come after West wrote on Saturday:

While there has been no official followup indicating the veracity of this announcement, West already has at least one powerful backer in his corner in the form of Elon Musk, with the Tesla founder offering his “full support!”

West’s forays into politics have been controversial, particularly his support of President Donald Trump — including the time he wore a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap during a “Saturday Night Live” performance.

He has spoken about running for president numerous times, will this be the year he actually does it?

