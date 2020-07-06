Meghan McCain Takes Swipe At Kanye West After He Announces He’s Running For President

Meghan McCain wasn’t impressed with Kanye West’s announcement he will run in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

McCain brought up West’s controversial “slavery was a choice” comments, insisting no woman wanting to make the move into politics would get away with saying such a thing.

She posted on Twitter:

There is no woman on planet earth, celebrity or private who could behave as unhinged and erratic as Kanye has the past few years & be taken seriously as a presidential candidate. Women are punished for raising our voices on tv, let alone saying things like "slavery was a choice". — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 5, 2020

Her comments come after West wrote on Saturday:

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

While there has been no official followup indicating the veracity of this announcement, West already has at least one powerful backer in his corner in the form of Elon Musk, with the Tesla founder offering his “full support!”

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

West’s forays into politics have been controversial, particularly his support of President Donald Trump — including the time he wore a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap during a “Saturday Night Live” performance.

He has spoken about running for president numerous times, will this be the year he actually does it?