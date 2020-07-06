‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Is The Fan Favourite To Be The Next James Bond, According To New Poll

“Outlander” star Sam Heughan will be trading in his kilt for a tuxedo if fans have their way.

The 40-year-old Scottish actor topped a poll conducted by the Radio Times to see whom fans want to see step into 007’s shoes following Daniel Craig’s exit from the iconic franchise. Earning a 30 per cent share of the vote, Heughan won out over other British and Irish actors in the poll, including Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and Richard Madden, all having found themselves the buzzed-about “next Bond” at one point or another.

With over 80,000 votes cast, Heughan earned more than double that of his nearest competitor.

1. Sam Heughan (30 per cent)

2. Tom Hardy (14 per cent)

3. Henry Cavill (11 per cent)

4. Idris Elba (10 per cent)

5. Tom Hiddleston (5 per cent)

6. Richard Madden (4 per cent)

7. Michael Fassbender (4 per cent)

8. Aidan Turner (3 per cent)

9. Cillian Murphy (3 per cent)

10. James Norton (3 per cent)

While fans may be clamouring to see Heughan take on the coveted role, the actor told Jimmy Fallon back in December he’s “waiting for the call.”

There’s no timeline for an announcement on who will take over for Craig following the release of “No Time To Die”, which is currently slated for release on November 12 after being pushed from its spring release date due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.