Mandy Moore Is ‘Curious’ To Know Why Ex-Husband Ryan Adams Apologized Publicly Without ‘Making Amends Privately’

Mandy Moore isn’t quite ready to forgive her ex-husband.

In a letter published recently by the Daily Mail, Ryan Adams publicly apologized for his alleged misconduct toward women, writing that he is “still reeling from the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered.”

But on Monday, in an interview on the “Today” show, Moore was asked about the apology and whether she thinks Adams has genuinely changed.

“It’s challenging because I feel like, in many ways, I’ve said all I want to say about him and that situation, but I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately,” Moore said.

“I am speaking for myself, but I have not heard from him, and I’m not looking for an apology necessarily,” she continued, “but I do find it curious that someone would sort of do an interview about it without actually making amends privately.”

In a New York Times piece last year, Moore alleged that Adams had been psychologically abusive during their marriage. Other female artists also accused the musician of abuse.

In the “Today” interview, Moore also discussed the future of “This Is Us” amid the coronavirus pandemic and having to put her first tour in 13 years on hold.

“We wrapped up everything in New York just as everything felt like it was shutting down,” she said. “I flew back here to Los Angeles and I’ve been back here ever since.”