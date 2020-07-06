Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Join Video Call To Discuss Equal Rights, Black Lives Matter Movement: ‘Change Is Happening’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took part in a joint video call with young leaders last week to discuss fairness, justice, and equal rights.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, president and vice-president respectively of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT), dialled in from their Los Angeles home on July 1, which would have been Princess Diana’s 59th birthday, to chat about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The pair were joined by Chrisann Jarrett, co-founder of We Belong, which is led by young people who migrated to the U.K., and Alicia Wallace, director of Equality Bahamas.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Confirm Sussex Royal Brand Is No More

Mike Omoniyi, founder of the Common Sense Network and Abdullahi Alim, who leads the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers, were also on the call.

Young leaders from #TeamQCT joined QCT President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for a conversation on #fairness, #justice and #equalrights: https://t.co/9Iz2VvAw8c — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) July 6, 2020

Hosted by QCT Trustee Chrisann Jarrett of @WeBelong19, the discussion also included #TeamQCT members @MikeOmoniyiCS of @TCSNetwork_, @_AliciaAudrey of @Equality242 and @abdullahialim who leads the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers network. — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) July 6, 2020

Harry explained: “When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past. So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do.

“It’s not going to be easy and, in some cases, it’s not going to be comfortable, but it needs to be done, because, guess what, everybody benefits.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Delivers Speech Against Racism, Discusses George Floyd’s ‘Absolutely Devastating’ Death

Meghan, who mentioned George Floyd’s horrific death again, also shared, “We’re going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now because it’s only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this and find the place where a high tide raises all ships. Equality does not put anyone on the back foot, it puts us all on the same footing, which is a fundamental human right.”

Harry told the group, “We can’t deny or ignore the fact that all of us have been educated to see the world differently. However, once you start to realize that there is that bias there, then you need to acknowledge it, you need to do the work to become more aware… so that you can help stand up for something that is so wrong and should not be acceptable in our society today.”

He continued, “This change is needed and it’s coming. The optimism and the hope that we get is from listening and speaking to people like you, because there is no turning back now, everything is coming to a head.

“Solutions exist, and change is happening far quicker than it ever has done before.”