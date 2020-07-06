New Zealand Prime Minister ‘Doesn’t Have Any Advice’ For Kanye West’s Presidential Run

Jacinda Ardern isn’t weighing in on Kanye West’s electoral chances.

During a press conference, the New Zealand prime minister was asked about West’s declaration that he will be running this year for the U.S. presidency.

“I don’t have any inside information on that,” she said, chuckling.

Ardern added, “It may not surprise you. I can’t say I have any advice for Kanye West for running for the American presidency.”

While West may not have Ardern’s explicit endorsement, so far his run has attracted the support of his wife Kim Kardashian, Tesla founder Elon Musk, and fellow rapper Ty Dolla Sign.

That said, West may have trouble actually securing his place on the ballot nationwide, as he has missed a number of important filing deadlines listed by Ballotpedia.