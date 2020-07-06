‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s ‘Hamilton Polka’ Gets A Music Video

“Weird Al” Yankovic is celebrating the arrival of “Hamilton” on Disney+ with a new video for his “Hamilton Polka”.
Yankovic released the accordion polka mashup featuring several of Hamilton‘s tracks back in 2018 as part of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamildrops” series. The Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning composer and creator personally asked Yankovic to create a polka medley of the musical. Now, the comedian is using the newly released Disney+ footage to piece together a music video.
With sped-up performances by the Broadway show’s stars, including Miranda, Daveed Diggs, and Leslie Odom Jr., the actors’ movements and lips match the frenetically paced singing of Yankovic.
Hope everybody's enjoying our great national holiday (Hamilton weekend!!!) Here's a little video I cooked up to celebrate. https://t.co/zrnob6WWhw
— Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) July 5, 2020