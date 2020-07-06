‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s ‘Hamilton Polka’ Gets A Music Video

“Weird Al” Yankovic is celebrating the arrival of “Hamilton” on Disney+ with a new video for his “Hamilton Polka”.

Yankovic released the accordion polka mashup featuring several of Hamilton‘s tracks back in 2018 as part of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamildrops” series. The Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning composer and creator personally asked Yankovic to create a polka medley of the musical. Now, the comedian is using the newly released Disney+ footage to piece together a music video.

With sped-up performances by the Broadway show’s stars, including Miranda, Daveed Diggs, and Leslie Odom Jr., the actors’ movements and lips match the frenetically paced singing of Yankovic.