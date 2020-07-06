Scarlett Johansson ‘Hands The Baton’ To Florence Pugh In ‘Black Widow’, According To Film’s Director

“Black Widow” director Cate Shortland says Scarlett Johansson will hand the baton over to Florence Pugh to “propel a new female storyline” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Suggesting the movie will be the last hurrah for Johansson’s Natasha Romanov, Shortland says Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige recognized the potential with Pugh’s Yelena.

“[Kevin Feige] realized that the audience would expect an origin story so, of course, we went in the opposite direction,” Shortland tells Empire in a new interview for the magazine’s July issue. “And we didn’t know how great Florence Pugh would be. We knew she would be great but we didn’t know how great. Scarlett is so gracious, like, ‘Oh, I’m handing her the baton.’ So it’s going to propel another female storyline.”

Shortland also teases that the film will allow audiences to feel “the grief the individual [characters] felt” with the events of “Avengers: Endgame”.

“Black Widow” is currently scheduled to hit theatres on November 6.