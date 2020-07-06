‘The Kissing Booth 2’: Elle And Noah Juggle A Long-Distance Relationship In New Trailer

The Kissing Booth is back open for business!

Netflix has shared the new trailer for “The Kissing Booth 2”, as high school senior Elle (Joey King) juggles a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi).

RELATED: Joey King On Working With Ex Jacob Elordi For ‘The Kissing Booth 2’: ‘I Learned A Lot About Myself’

Credit: Netflix

A synopsis reads, “After a romantic summer together, Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year.”

Elle also has to deal with drama surrounding college applications with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), as well as a “new friendship with a handsome classmate that could change everything.”

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Carson White, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Taylor Zakhar Perez also make appearances.

RELATED: Joey King Lists The Reasons Why Pride Month Is Important

Fans shared their excitement on social media. See some of the reaction below.

Yass #TheKissingBooth2 trailer is out, and I couldn't be more excited about this movie😍 Bring on 24 July! — Alexandra Nagy (@alenagy29) July 6, 2020

#thekissingbooth2 on 24 too of this month 💞💞💞 — Sneha Prakash (@snehaprakash19) July 6, 2020

“The Kissing Booth 2” launches on Netflix July 24.