Hundreds Of Linkin Park Fans Around The World Perform ‘In The End’

Linkin Park fans are putting quarantine to good use.

Recently, the RocknMob YouTube channel debuted an impressive video of fans covering the band’s classic song “In the End”.

The video, recorded in quarantine, features 266 fans from 35 countries singing and playing instruments in tribute to Linkin Park.

Past RocknMob videos have generally featured fans covering songs in large groups together, including a 2017 version of the Linkin Park song “Numb”, dedicated to late frontman Chester Bennington.