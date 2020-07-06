Danai Gurira Is ‘Daring To Hope’ For An End To Racial Injustice

Danai Gurira has hope for a future without racial injustice.

The “Black Panther” actress, 42, is the August cover star for Women’s Health UK and opened up about the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement and her self-care routine for when it’s “crucial” to step back and take time for herself.

“Concerning the fight for racial justice, a fight that so many have devoted their lives to over so many years, a fight that has stubbornly refused to be won, I’m daring to hope,” she says. “This is a moment that could bring about some real change and honour the labour of those who have come before. I desire to help that change come to pass in any way I can. That’s what inspires me to keep going.”

Photo: Ben Watts / Women’s Health

And those changes are, “We need sustainable reforms. I’d like to see anti-racism popularised in our culture, our society, language, commonality and ultimately throughout the system. That would allow for true justice to be the norm and not the exception.”

But Gurira also preaches the importance of self-care.

Photo: Ben Watts / Women’s Health

“Self-care is very important. I think it’s crucial, too, and I think it’s also something that sometimes, as women, we have to figure out how to make that so. Because we’re such givers, we’re nurturers, but we’re just making ourselves our best selves, so we can do the other things even better.”

“[Women] aren’t encouraged to understand how powerful their bodies can be,” she added. “I love it when women find their power. I love it when I find a different ability in my body that I didn’t know I could find or I could learn… I always encourage any young women I speak to to explore that part of yourself… Find the thing you enjoy – and it might be lifting weights, it might be boxing.”

The August 2020 issue of Women’s Health UK hits newsstands July 8.