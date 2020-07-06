‘Hamilton’ Drives Disney+ Downloads Up 72 Per Cent After Premiere

The “Hamilton” phenomenon is still going strong.

On Friday, the filmed version of the hit Broadway musical debuted on Disney+, and so far the numbers are through the roof.

According to Variety, “Disney+ downloads were 72.4 per cent higher than the average of the four weekends in June 2020 over comparable time periods” following the “Hamilton” premiere.

The raw numbers show that since Friday, the app was downloaded 513,323 times globally.

On social media, “Hamilton” sparked a 500 per cent increase in posting about the musical, hitting the top of Twitter’s trending topics on Thursday and staying No. 1 all day Friday.

Celebrities also got in on the action, posting about “Hamilton” on social media.

Hey @Lin_Manuel, have you thought of doing a stage version of #HamiltonFilm? Call me. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 3, 2020

The genius of #jonathangroff is that he can perfectly play King George, Kristoff, and a Reindeer all without breaking a damn sweat. #HamiltonFilm pic.twitter.com/NMmmy9biiR — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 4, 2020

Image cards on end credits are always so dope. https://t.co/GitcIieVMb — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 4, 2020