Former Kasabian Frontman Tom Meighan Pleads Guilty To Assaulting Former Fiancée

Singer Tom Meighan pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday to charges he assaulted his ex-fiancée Vikki Ager.

The news comes after his band Kasabian announced Monday that the frontman was officially leaving the band.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Teen Daughter Shot In Road Rage Incident: ‘I’m Just So Angry Right Now’

Kasabian said in a statement that Meighan “is stepping down from the band by mutual consent. Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behavior for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track.”

According to The Guardian, Meighan pleaded guilty to a “sustained attack” on Ager after the court heard that she was “hit in the face, shoved into a hamster cage and pushed over repeatedly and threatened with a wooden pallet” during an attack on April 9.

Video footage of the attack showed Meighan dragging Ager into the back garden of their home by her ankles, causing her injuries.

“I could have sent you to prison for this,” the judge in the case said, describing the attack as a“violation of the trust and security that should exist between partners.”

Noting that Ager had not given a statement to police, and that she “does not appear to support this prosecution,” the judge nonetheless cited the fact that police had been called to the address previously, adding there was “evidence of previous abusive behaviour.”

The judge continued, “I need to take account of the fact that not only did you hurt Ms. Ager, you also let down many people – band members and those who love your music. They will be shocked about what you did that night. I have been told that you have recognized that you have a problem with alcohol.”

RELATED: Bubba Wallace Slams Donald Trump After The U.S. President Lashes Out At NASCAR

Meighan was sentenced to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

The singer’s barrister told the court that Meighan “offers his sincere apologies to the people he has let down and he has sought to address his offending behaviour”.

Founded in the English city of Leicester in 1997, Kasabian released its self-titled first album in 2004 and became one of the U.K.’s biggest live and recorded acts. The band has released six albums and headlined Glastonbury and other major music festivals.

A scheduled hometown show in Leicester in June was scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Meighan said he was working on solo material but insisted the band were “still solid.”