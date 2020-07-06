Rebecca Black On Finding Herself In Music 10 Years After ‘Friday’: ‘I Lost Touch With That For A While’

Rebecca Black is finding her way back to music 10 years after releasing “Friday” at just 13-years-old.

The singer, now 23, opened up to Teen Vogue‘s new series Dream Diary and revealed she may still be figuring out who she is but music is still her passion.

“I always had moments where I would think about what I would do and if maybe I should look at other things. But I think ironically, with everything that happened with ‘Friday’ and the way it affected me after, it only really grew my respect and passion for finding myself through music,” Black explained.

She added, “There’s always been a thread I’ve been able to hold onto, but that doesn’t mean along the way I’ve always been myself. That might be why it looks like I’ve been constantly reinventing myself. I lost touch with that for a while and I’ve gotten back in touch with it over time — that sureness. I’ve really spent the last five years trying to get that sense of self back.”

But Black doesn’t want “Friday” to define her and her career, “Just because I do one thing one day doesn’t mean I’m going to be that for the rest of my life.”

Read Black’s full interview with Teen Vogue‘s Dream Diary here.