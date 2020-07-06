Arryn Zech Accuses Ex Boyfriend Bob Morley Of Being ‘Emotionally And Verbally’ Abusive During Their Relationship

Arryn Zech accused her ex boyfriend Bob Morley of “emotionally and verbally” abusing her in a candid social media post.

Zech, best known for her role as Blake Belladonna from “RWBY”, wrote a lengthy post going into detail about all the things she put up with during their three-and-a-half year relationship.

Her post included, “I cannot count how often I was yelled at by him. I was berated for things as silly as not knowing what Akira was when asked, after I’d said I knew anime once. For sharing a poem I wrote and having the audacity to think it’s good. For sleeping in too much.”

“When he found out that I am bisexual, he was furious,” she continued. “Saying things like I would obviously never be enough for him, that I wanted to be with women, or that I’d cheat on him. After that day, I never brought up my sexuality again. I was silenced and afraid it would just set him off.”

“When I told him I was sexually assaulted at a convention, he got furious at me for ‘cheating’ on him,” Zech added. “He isolated me from friends and family, claiming things like my best friend wasn’t supportive enough of me or that my dad was jealous of him.”

The actress revealed she eventually caught him cheating and he ended their relationship. He’s also said to have demanded the house she’d spent time getting ready for them to move in to.

Zech shared, “But then he cheated and ended it with me, just as he cheated and ended it with his girlfriend before me, with the same girl, no less. They had been having an affair for at least 6 months prior to our breaking up. The three of us were together constantly in the second half of the relationship, my being forced to be friends with this girl he’d insisted he hated not one year before. I would hear them whisper or see how they looked at each other. I’d asked Bob if he liked her, to just be honest with me, but he denied it every time.”

She said her suspicions about the pair were confirmed when she “caught them on the cameras we’d set up to watch our dogs while I was in New Zealand with my mother, because he forgot to turn the cameras off when they got to our house together.”

Zech concluded, “I was a victim. Now I’m a survivor.”

Morley married his “The 100” co-star Eliza Taylor last year. ET Canada has reached out to the actor’s rep for comment.