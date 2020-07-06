Michael Caine Launching Six-Part Audible Original Podcast Detailing Extraordinary Heists And Robberies That Inspired Famous Hollywood Films

British film icon Michael Caine is getting ready to take over the podcast space with his new Audible.ca Original series, “Heist With Michael Caine”.

Launching on July 7, the Academy Award-winner will voice a powerful six-part storytelling series that centres around extraordinary heists and robberies from around the world that have inspired some of Hollywood’s most famous films.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been lucky enough to be involved in some of cinema’s most famous heists, but the true stories in this series are utterly astounding,” Caine said in a press release.

“They really do mean it when they say fact is stranger than fiction – the ingenuity of the perpetrators, and the determination of those working to bring them to justice, is a marvel to listen to. To amend a much-loved phrase, this podcast will blow your bloody socks off.”

From one of the biggest diamond robberies in Antwerp, Belgium to a dramatic helicopter landing on the roof of cash depository in Stockholm, Sweden, the actor will take listeners on a gripping journey through some of the world’s most monumental moments.

“It’s been an honour to work with Sir Michael on this series, as he tells the true stories of stranger-than-fiction crimes, which even Hollywood’s best screenwriters couldn’t dream up,” said Aurelie De Troyer, Senior Vice President of International English Content at Audible.

Added De Troyer: “The UK entered lockdown mid-way through production, but despite that challenge Sir Michael powered through. Working remotely with our team of producers and sound engineers to build a custom home set-up, he continued to record safely and diligently – and for that we are enormously grateful. This Audible original podcast shines a light on some of the most daring and industrious heists in recent history – it’s a stunning, gripping listen.”

“Heist With Michael Caine” will be available to download exclusively on Audible.ca starting July 7.

Check out a sneak peek of the podcast in the video above.